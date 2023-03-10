Leeds college lecturer's kayak challenge for mental health charity
A college lecturer who only began kayaking in January is taking on a 30-mile (48km) challenge later to raise funds for a mental health charity.
Christopher Lang, 33, who teaches electrical installation at Leeds City College, is paddling up the Leeds Liverpool canal.
He said he had seen how Andy's Man Club could help people.
"I'll set off from Kirkstall whatever the weather flanked by back-up supporters on foot and bike," he said.
Mr Lang will be accompanied on different sections of his trip by students, colleagues, a Leeds city councillor and the college's principal, Bill Jones - who is going to run the final 10 miles (16 km).
Mr Lang began training as soon as he first set foot inside a kayak in January.
Since then weekends and evenings have been used to gain experience with special modifications made to his kayak to make it as comfortable as possible.
"We used our 3D printer to create a rudder and old car seats to make a temporary kayak seat," he said.
Speaking of his fundraising endeavours Mr Lang said: "I am a user of AMC's service myself and have been for three months.
"As soon as I started going I immediately recognised it as the sort of thing that can, and will, change society in terms of how we view mental health and prevent suicide."I've waited for over a year to access services through an underfunded NHS, so for some people, services like AMC can be the difference between life and death."
Andy's Man Club was formed in early 2016 by ex-Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler, and has since spread to 112 locations across the UK.The charity takes its name from Andrew Roberts, who took his life in 2016.
A spokesperson for AMC said: "We are hugely grateful to Christopher Lang for his fundraising efforts, taking on a mammoth, 30 mile canal trip via kayak."
