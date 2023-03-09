Huddersfield shooting: Man, 21, seriously injured in attack
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Huddersfield.
The 21-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked by three men in Springdale Avenue at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
West Yorkshire Police said the attack was believed to have been targeted and officers were treating the incident as an attempted murder.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The victim was shot in the garage of a property and the three suspects, who were described as wearing dark clothing, then fled the scene.
Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth said: "This has clearly been a very serious incident which we are treating as attempted murder, and multiple enquiries are ongoing today.
"The victim has sustained some serious injuries from what we believe to be a targeted attack."
The force said officers would be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure residents.
