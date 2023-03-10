Knottingley building and vehicles blaze tackled by fire crews
Fire crews are tackling a blaze in a West Yorkshire town, with large plumes of smoke visible across the area.
Crews were called to the incident on Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, at 11:20 GMT, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.
A spokesperson said a building, workshop and numerous vehicles were involved. There were no details of anyone having been injured.
Due to the amount of smoke, people in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Crews from Castleford, Normanton, Rothwell and Wakefield were at the scene, according to the fire service.
Four appliances were on site and were using one hose reel, one large jet and two breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze, a spokesperson added.
