Somaiya Begum: Uncle guilty of killing niece who refused marriage
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his 20-year-old niece after she refused a forced marriage.
Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum before dumping her body on wasteland in Bradford in July 2022.
Jurors heard the university student was subject to a Forced Marriage Protection Order at the time of her death due to attempts by her father to force her to marry a cousin "by threat of violence".
Khan was convicted of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
The student's body was found wrapped in a rug on land near Fitzwilliam Street 11 days after she went missing.
Khan, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, who denied her murder, admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of Miss Begum's body and trying to burn her mobile phone.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday morning.
