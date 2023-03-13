Junior doctors' three-day strike begins
- Published
Junior doctors across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are joining national strike action in a dispute over pay.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said doctors want a pay increase to make up for 15 years of inflation.
The union said pay levels mean many doctors "feel overworked and undervalued" and seek jobs in other countries or sectors.
The government said it "hugely values" junior doctors' work and the strike action was "disappointing".
The 72 hour walkout by junior doctors, who represent 40% of the medical workforce, begins at 06:30 GMT and will involve both emergency and planned care.
Consultants are being brought in to provide cover.
Patients have been told to attend their appointments unless they have been contacted to rearrange them.
Dr Chris Morris works in West Yorkshire and is a BMA representative for junior doctors.
He said some doctors are earning £14 an hour and that he and his colleagues have faced a "real terms pay cut of 26% since 2008".
"We are striking to ensure that our pay is restored but also to prevent doctors from leaving the profession or leaving to work abroad," he said.
He said that if pay levels are not restored "it's really unsure who is going to be left working in the NHS".
Junior doctors include people who have just graduated from medical school through to staff with many years of experience working in hospitals and GP surgeries.
There will be picket lines at hospitals including:
- York Hospital
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Pilgrim Hospital in Boston
- Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby
- Hull Royal Infirmary
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
- Doncaster Royal Infirmary
- Northern General Hospital in Sheffield
- Sheffield Children's Hospital
- Barnsley Hospital
- Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
- Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield
- Leeds General Infirmary
- St James's Hospital in Leeds
- Bradford Royal Infirmary
- Airedale General Hospital
- Harrogate District Hospital
Beverley Geary, director of nursing at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said it was vital that people do not put off seeking medical help during the strikes if they need care.
She said: "As we have seen with previous industrial action, disruption is inevitable and all health services will be extremely busy."
The government said it had worked with NHS England on contingency plans for strike days but that some disruption for patients would be "inevitable".
The Department of Health and Social Care said junior doctors' pay had increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019-20, and a higher pay band had been introduced for the most experienced staff and rates for night shifts increased.
A spokesperson said the health secretary had met with the BMA "to discuss what is fair and affordable" and wanted to continue talks on "how we can make the NHS a better place to work".
