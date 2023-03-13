Bradford man charged with raping man in university grounds
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in the grounds of a University of Bradford campus have charged a man.
Officers were called to the Great Horton Street area on 8 March after a report from a member of the public, West Yorkshire Police said.
Abdul Ismail, 31, of Aberdeen Place, has been charged with rape and remanded in custody, a spokesperson added.
He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 5 April.
A man, 20, who was arrested nearby shortly afterwards on suspicion of rape, had been released with no further action, officers added.
