Ilkley fountain: Designs for spa town water feature shortlisted
- Published
A water fountain first installed in a West Yorkshire town in 1886 is to be reinstated, with new designs from three local artists on the shortlist.
The original fountain sat at the top of Brook Street in Ilkley, but fell into disrepair and was removed in the 1960s.
Charity Improving Ilkley asked for designs to be submitted for a replacement, and the public is now being asked to pick a favourite.
Ideas by Laura Dawes, Sean Dowker and Juliet Gutch all made the final trio.
Their designs all took inspiration from Ilkley's history, with a focus on sustainability and affordability.
Improving Ilkley said all the designs were possible to engineer and were "robust enough to survive an Ilkley winter standing in freezing cold water".
People are being asked to contact Improving Ilkley with their thoughts, and it will announce the winner on 31 March.
The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of £500 and be asked to further develop their design, with a view to the new fountain being installed and working by this summer.
Improving Ilkley trustee Karl Milner said: "We have had 160 responses to the consultation so far, so if anyone else would like to share an opinion that would be welcomed."
The designs will be on display at Ilkley Manor House, The Clarke Foley Centre and Ilkley Town Hall between 11 and 19 March,
Sean Dowker, who lives in Ilkley, has made several sculptures from slate, having worked for most of his life as a roofer.
He based his design on Rombald, a giant who, according to folklore, roamed around Ilkley Moor.
He said: "The orb has been designed to resemble Rombald's eye, and the way it will be positioned it will seem as if he is looking down Brook Street, looking over his town.
"I've done some orb fountains before and I think the sound they make is really beautiful, while they are also very hard-wearing."
Laura Dawes designed her Cup and Ring fountain to echo the Bronze Age rock carvings found on Ilkley Moor.
"It's amazing to be shortlisted," she said.
"I make many virtual objects for videogames and it would be incredible if something I'd imagined became a real object in the world".
Juliet Gutch is a sculptor who has specialises in mobile artworks, taking her inspiration from the local landscape.
Her design looks at the sphagnum moss which is characteristic of the moor, and is essential for forming peat.
She said: "Sphagnum, found in boggy areas, is all about its capacity to hold water and gradually form peat - which is so precious for storing carbon.
"To have the opportunity to design a fountain which celebrates that affinity with water and would use the water which comes off the moor was great, it felt like a celebration of the sphagnum itself".
