Keighley: Man, 51, dies after rolling van strikes him
A 51-year-old man has died after a van rolled backwards and hit him in West Yorkshire.
The Mercedes Sprinter van struck the pedestrian at about 12:00 GMT on Monday on Marley Street in Keighley.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Officers said his family are being supported by specially trained officers, with the force appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
