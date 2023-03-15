The Piano: Blind pianist's 'life-changing' station performance

Lucy, 13, gained the opportunity to play for audiences at the Royal Festival Hall in London as part of Channel 4's The Piano series
The family of a 13-year-old blind musician who has amazed audiences with her skills have hailed her "life-changing" performance on Channel 4's The Piano.

Lucy wowed passers by at Leeds train station with her rendition of Chopin's Nocturne in B-flat minor.

The West Yorkshire pianist and three others will now compete in the final of the programme, which airs at 21:00 GMT.

A video of her Chopin performance has gained nearly 5m views online.

Lucy, who is autistic and has severe learning disabilities, developed her skills through musical charity The Amber Trust.

Candice, Lucy's mother, said: "It's a once in a lifetime experience that neither of us will ever forget.

"It was literally life changing, these kind of events don't usually happen in our lives."

The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is searching for the UK's best amateur pianists

Pop star Mika, a judge on the programme alongside renowned pianist Lang Lang, said: "Magical things happen with music that are against all odds and all limitations.

"It's astonishing when it happens. When it happened in Leeds, when Lucy performed, it was jaw-dropping - it was the most humbling thing you could possibly see."

Candice added: "I was so impressed how Lang Lang and Mika were so good with Lucy, they were totally respectful of her needs.

"And to see that these two maestros were in awe of her made my heart burst with emotion."

The other finalists, who had the opportunity to perform at London's Royal Festival Hall, are 25-year-old Jay from the Isle of Wight, 27-year-old Sean from Edinburgh and Danny, 26, from Manchester.

All were discovered after playing on public pianos in some of Britain's busiest train stations.

