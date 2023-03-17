Big screens to show King Charles III coronation
The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on big screens at locations across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, it has been announced.
The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.
Screens will be put up for people to watch it in Leeds, Hull, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Bradford, Halifax, Dewsbury, Wakefield, Barnsley and Lincoln.
Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said they would help people come together to mark the "exciting and historic event".
During the ceremony, which will be televised around the world, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it had made more than £1m available for the screens showing the coronation across the country.
In Yorkshire, big screens showing the event will be located at:
- City Hall, Hull
- Trinity Market, Hull
- City Park, Bradford
- The Piece Hall, Halifax
- St Peter's Parish Church, Huddersfield
- Dewsbury Library
- Millennium Square, Leeds
- Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
- The Peace Gardens, Sheffield
- The Glass Works, Barnsley
Lincoln Castle has also confirmed it will have a big screen to broadcast the event and the government said more venues are expected to be added to the list as the date of the coronation draws closer.
There will also be a weekend of celebrations surrounding the coronation, including cultural festivals, live music and street parties to mark the occasion.
An extra bank holiday will be held on Monday 8 May as part of the coronation celebrations.
Buckingham Palace has announced a concert and laser light show at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, which will be shown on the big screens at some locations.
