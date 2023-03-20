Bradford drivers inhaling laughing gas is 'big problem' - fire chief
The number of people inhaling laughing gas before driving and crashing in West Yorkshire has become "a big problem", firefighters have said.
Imran Ali, from West Yorkshire Fire Service (WYFRS), said some young people were inhaling up to 30 balloons of nitrous oxide a day.
Mr Ali said: "The problem is there is no roadside test, and it leaves someone's system very quickly."
Firefighters staged a demonstration in Bradford's Centenary Square on Sunday.
It was designed to highlight the dangers of the craze.
Mr Ali, an assistant district commander for the WYFRS, said: "We've cut people out of cars where nitrous oxide has been present.
"It's a growing trend which has become an increasing risk for us.
"The gas restricts the brain of oxygen and gives individuals a small high. That is where it becomes addictive - we've spoken to some young people who are inhaling up to 30 balloons a day."
During the demonstration on Sunday firefighters warned how using laughing gas could lead to serious or even fatal crashes, by showing how people are cut out of vehicles after an accident. "Nitrous oxide affects people physically and mentally," said Craig Kettlewell, Bradford District Watch Manager for WYFRS.
"It can cause severe nausea, dizziness and light-headedness which can make driving hazardous."It is a party drug that people are using in bars and clubs, and we must regularly educate people on the dangers of it."
