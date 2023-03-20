Kala Sangam: Bradford Asian arts centre gets £5m funding boost
An Asian arts centre has secured £5m towards its redevelopment plan ahead of Bradford's year as UK City of Culture.
Kala Sangam will use the money to create a 200-seat theatre space, five new studios and a new entrance to improve accessibility.
The organisation has been awarded the funding from the government's Cultural Investment Fund.
It said the funding would create 15 new jobs and provide opportunities for 50 new artists.
Chair of the board Jas Athwal DL said: "The project will be transformational for Bradford.
"Our capital plans will see our home redeveloped into the state-of-the-art arts centre that a city of Bradford's size deserves. It will, finally, enable access to our publicly funded building for all."
Other plans include creating a new home for Bradford Community Broadcasting and establishing a network of "arts hubs" across the district as the city prepares to be UK City of Culture in 2025.
Founded in 1993 and based in a Grade II-listed building in Forster Square since 1997, Kala Sangam specialises in south Asian arts and culture.
The funding comes on top of a £295,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The cash is part of a package of £60m of cultural funding by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for regions outside London.
Other recipients in Yorkshire include Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, which has been awarded £900,000 to make essential repairs to its roof and Shandy Hall, in Coxwold, near York, which has been given £166,000.
Delighted that @LSTrust has been awarded a £166,250 MEND grant to repair and protect historic Shandy Hall. Thank you @DCMS @ace_national. Work to begin Sept 2023 - our 50th anniversary year as a museum @GdnNortherner @bbcarts @northyorkmoors @HelloYorkshire @NYMoorsTourism pic.twitter.com/U9guo4sWQO— Laurence SterneTrust (@LSterneTrust) March 20, 2023
Harewood House, near Leeds, has also been given £497,000 and Barnsley Libraries have received £50,000.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth.
"This funding will support brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues and create new projects that will be at the heart of their communities."
