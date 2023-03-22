Leeds traffic plan: Park users angry over road revamp
Plans to "encroach" on a city park as part of a £10.4m road scheme have been defended by Leeds City council.
Changes to the A660 at Woodhouse Moor near the city centre could include new segregated cycle lanes, wider footpaths and safety improvements at junctions.
The Friends of Woodhouse Moor said they feared the plans would make the nearby park "a less attractive destination".
The council said they would make the road safer and reduce traffic levels.
The proposed changes are part of a wider plan to upgrade Otley Road, which is one Leeds's busiest commuter routes, between the outer ring road and the city centre.
A meeting of Leeds City Council will hear from opponents of the plans later.
Chair of the Friends of Woodhouse Moor Bill McKinnon told the BBC: "They want to encroach on the Moor, but not on narrower roads at either end of the park.
"Because of slow or static traffic, resultant air pollution and lost green space, the park would become less attractive.
"A park should be a destination, not a transport hub. Locals who don't own green space would be especially affected."
Leeds City Council said it wanted to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2040.
A spokesperson said: "The A660 is one of the busiest routes in Leeds, however, it suffers from a high casualty rate with 172 casualties happening along this road during 2016-2021. 71% of casualties involved people walking, wheeling or cycling, with most of these collisions happening at side roads or junctions".
Eleven mature trees would also be felled if the plans were approved, with new trees planted to replace them said the council.
A public consultation into the plans had 1,700 responses, which the authority said were currently being considered.
A decision on the scheme is expected by the end of 2023.
