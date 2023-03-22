Huddersfield man jailed for offensive stickers blitz in town
- Published
A man who placed offensive stickers around his home town has been jailed for terror offences.
Steven Donovan, of Baker Street, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to offences including stirring up racial hatred, dissemination of terrorist material and possession of a knife.
The 32-year-old was also convicted of possessing racially inflammatory material and extreme pornography.
Donovan was jailed for 27 months at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
According to detectives, Donovan was arrested shortly after an officer on a routine patrol came across a large number of stickers and some graffiti in and around Greenhead Park in Huddersfield in May 2020.
The find led to an investigation being launched by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
'Stand together'
Inquires also found the same person had been posting and sharing extreme right-wing material online.
Donovan was arrested in June 2020 and charged in August 2021.
Det Ch Supt Jim Dunkerley, head of the counter-terrorism unit, said: "Communities in West Yorkshire work tirelessly alongside agencies such as the police to ensure our towns and cities are welcoming and inclusive to people of all backgrounds.
"Those that seek to bring hatred to our communities and disrupt cohesion through criminal activities will be tracked down and brought before the courts.
"We must stand together by challenging hateful extremist attitudes and trusting our instincts by reporting concerning or suspicious behaviour to the police."
