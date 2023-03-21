Khayri Mclean: Schoolboy murder accused not innocent bystander, court told
A teenager who denies murdering a 15-year-old boy outside his Huddersfield school was not an innocent bystander, a court has heard.
Khayri Mclean was stabbed twice after being ambushed by two youths outside North Huddersfield Trust School.
Leeds Crown Court was told the pair acted together in a planned attack on 21 September last year.
A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murder but the 17-year-old denies the charge.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC told the court the attack on Khayri on Woodhouse Hall Road was a "joint enterprise" between the pair.
In his final speech, he told jurors CCTV had captured images of the defendant carrying a knife. He said: "It was not a small kitchen knife, it was a blade of significant size, so big that you can see it on CCTV."
'What a coincidence'
He said the defendant's case was that he did not know what was going to happen and the younger boy had planned it all.
The prosecutor added: "If this defendant went along as an innocent, what a coincidence it was that he also had a knife, also had a change of clothing and also had a balaclava.
"It would seem on that basis both young men had come up quite independently [with] what they needed to take along."
Khayri died after being stabbed in the chest with a 12in (30cm) knife by the 15-year-old boy on 21 September as school finished for the day. A second stab wound in the leg, by the older boy, did not contribute to his death, the court heard.
The prosecutor said while the defendant was not responsible for the fatal blow he was guilty of murder because he acted with his co-accused and they "encouraged and supported each other to carry out the attack".
'Out of hand'
He added: "He went with him, they planned it, went together, lay in wait and attacked Khayri Mclean."
Summing up the case for the defence, Mohammed Nawaz said what the defendant did was "stupid and ill-judged" but he did not "cause or contribute" to Khayri's death.
Mr Nawaz said: "The evidence is the 17-year-old did not have any animosity with Khayri.
"He went to fight another boy and things got seriously out of hand and when they did his youth, immaturity and inexperience came to the fore."
The trial continues.
