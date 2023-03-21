Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker to step down at next election
- Published
Calder Valley's Conservative MP has announced he will not be standing in the next general election.
Craig Whittaker, who has represented the constituency for 12 years, said he wanted to spend "more quality time" with his family.
The make-up of the seat, which he won from Labour in 2010, is due to change under Boundary Commission proposals.
Mr Whittaker's announcement comes after a number of other Conservative MPs also said they planned to step down.
He said, when he was elected, he had only planned to serve for two terms.
"I only ever wanted to be a good local MP, not a career politician," he said.
"When I look at what we have achieved in that time, I feel incredibly proud.
"It is a huge privilege to represent Calder Valley in Parliament but Elaine and I have decided that we want to spend more quality time together with our family.
"On that basis, and with huge pride in what we have achieved, tinged with sadness, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as your MP."
Mr Whittaker first served on Blackshaw Parish Council in the upper Calder Valley and then as a councillor for Calderdale Council's Rastrick ward from 2007 until his election as MP, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.