Harley Brown: Inquest opened into death of stabbed teenager
An inquest has been opened into the death of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Huddersfield.
Harley Brown died in hospital after he was found injured in King's Mill Lane on 20 February.
A cause of death was not disclosed following the brief hearing at Bradford Coroner's Court on Wednesday and the inquest was adjourned to 10 April.
Two boys, aged 14 and 16, are due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.
