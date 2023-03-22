Huddersfield police officer assaulted at house fire
- Published
A police officer has been attacked while helping firefighters who found a suspected cannabis farm in Huddersfield.
An officer was hit by a brick after a fire was put out at a property on Thornton Lodge Road on Tuesday.
She was discharged from hospital after being treated for a head injury, West Yorkshire Police said.
Kirklees District Commander Ch Supt Jim Griffiths said the incident had been "particularly distressing".
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick fire stations attended the blaze just after 19:00 GMT, and it was extinguished by 19:40 GMT.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the address to assist WYFRS shortly before 20:30 GMT.
Ch Supt Griffiths said assaults on police officers were "totally unacceptable".
He said: "The matter will be fully investigated, and we will use powers under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act in 2018 to bring charges against anyone who attacks officers."
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
