Trust Gangata stabbing: Four teenagers in court accused of murder
Four teenagers are due to appear in court later accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy in Leeds.
Trust Gangata died in hospital after being found stabbed at a property in Salisbury Road early on Sunday.
The accused - one from Huddersfield and three from Bradford - are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court.
West Yorkshire Police said investigations were continuing into the circumstances surrounding Trust's death.
Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield, Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, are all charged with murder.
