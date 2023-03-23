West Yorkshire Police officer charged with assault
Published
A police officer is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a member of the public while on duty.
West Yorkshire Police said PC Simon Hartley had been charged in relation to an incident which happened on 6 October in Queens Road, Bradford.
A force spokesperson said PC Hartley, who works in the Bradford district, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The force said the officer had been suspended from duty.
