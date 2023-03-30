Right-wing Haworth teenager idolised convicted terrorists
A 16-year-old boy who "idolised convicted international terrorists" has been found guilty of plotting a right-wing terror attack.
The boy, from Haworth, West Yorkshire, was just 15 when he was arrested in June by counter-terrorism officers.
He was found guilty of an offence contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
The teen admitted five further terror offences and possession of a knife and will be sentenced at a later date.
The offences he pleaded guilty to included four charges of the dissemination of a terrorist publication and one of encouraging terrorism.
Following the verdict Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) released images of a knife and a screwdriver found at the boy's address as well a sheet of paper covered in the names of convicted terrorists, right-wing symbols and anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic phrases.
CTPNE said following his arrest officers had uncovered the "preparatory steps the defendant had made as part of his plan" adding that "his crude, extreme right-wing mindset was also apparent from his digital search history, where he idolised convicted international terrorists".
Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, head of CTPNE, said they were satisfied the boy had acted "in isolation".
He said: "We'd like to reassure the public that there is no specific or increased threat to local communities as a result of this case."
The officer urged anyone who who was worried about someone "expressing extreme views or hatred" to come forward.
He added: "By contacting The ACT Early website you can access specially trained staff who will confidentially listen to your concerns and consider the right approach to get that person the help they need before they go too far."
