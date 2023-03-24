M1 closed after sheep roam on to motorway near Wakefield
Rogue sheep brought traffic on the M1 to a halt after roaming on to the motorway in West Yorkshire.
The motorway's southbound lanes were closed between junctions 40 and 41 near Wakefield on Friday evening after the animals wandered onto the carriageway.
National Highways said the sheep had since been rounded up and the road reopened shortly after 19:00 BST.
It added the closure had caused about two miles of congestion and advised drivers to allow extra time for delays.
