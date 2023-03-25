Police identity appeal after Leeds hit-and-run crash
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman and young child were injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
A Ford Transit recovery truck collided with a Ford Focus at about 15:15 GMT on 17 February on Osmondthorpe Lane in Leeds, according to police.
Officers said the Fort Transit's driver drove down York Road before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Anyone who recognised the man was asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers, officers added.
