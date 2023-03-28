Image released after police officer hit with brick in Huddersfield
- Published
A picture showing the head injury suffered by a West Yorkshire Police officer hit by a brick in Huddersfield has been released by the force.
The female officer was hit on 21 March on Thornton Lodge Road after police and the fire service were called to a blaze at a suspected cannabis farm.
The officer attended hospital for treatment and was later discharged.
Detectives in Kirklees asked for anyone with information or footage of the evening incident to get in touch.
At the time of the attack, Kirklees District Commander Ch Supt Jim Griffiths said the incident had been "particularly distressing".
He said: "The matter will be fully investigated, and we will use powers under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act 2018 to bring charges against anyone who attacks officers."
