Bradford police officer guilty of assaulting person under arrest
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a person under arrest.
Bradford-based constable Jacob Swallow, 24, was accused of attacking a suspect in Keighley in June last year.
At a trial at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday he pleaded not guilty to common assault, but was found guilty by the judge.
Swallow was remanded on bail and is due at York Magistrates' Court for sentencing on 3 May.
