Police use unmarked HGV to catch dangerous drivers
- Published
An unmarked HGV has been used to crack down on motoring offences on West Yorkshire's motorways, with more than 100 drivers stopped in one week.
The operation targeted issues such as speeding and using phones at the wheel.
It also uncovered a stolen truck, with three people arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, West Yorkshire Police said.
Sgt Ryan Burt said the high position made it easier to spot drivers breaking the law.
Undercover lorries have been used by UK police since April 2015. They are not speed restricted and are fitted with flashing lights.
Mr Burt said: "This was the second operation this month in West Yorkshire using an HGV provided by National Highways.
"By patrolling the motorways from an elevated position within a HGV cab, we have the advantage of being able to look into other HGV cabs and ensure that all drivers are abiding by the law and take action when they are not."
He said, between 20 and 24 March, 44 drivers were stopped for seatbelt offences, 20 for using a mobile while driving, eight for having an insecure load and six drivers for either not being in proper control of their vehicle or driving without due care and attention.
He said other offences committed included drivers stopping on a hard shoulder, driving without due care and attention, driving with an insecure load and contravening a red light.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.