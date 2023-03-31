Artwork to feature in Wakefield sculpture trail approved
- Published
Artwork forming part of a new £1m government-funded sculpture trail is to be installed in Wakefield.
Approval has been given to place the bronze sculpture of "stacked spheres" outside the city's West Yorkshire History Centre on Kirkgate.
Existing artwork outside Westgate rail station will be replaced with five "contemporary sculptures".
A decision is yet to be made on whether a statue of an Amazonian love god is allowed to feature in the trail.
The council said the artwork outside the history centre was designed by Annie Morris and would "have a positive regenerative impact on the Wakefield area."
Speaking about the sculptures, the artist said: "The West Yorkshire History Centre holds historical archives including births, marriages and deaths of the West Riding of Yorkshire.
"These are symbolic themes echoed in my practise from vulnerability and strength, grief and renewal, hope, uncertainty, rebirth and creativity."
Sculptor Halima Cassell's work, called Gathering, ranges in height from 94cm to 1.2m and will be placed on a plinth outside the city's station.
Other locations in the trail include Wakefield One, The Springs and near Wakefield Cathedral - where it is proposed the statue of the Amazon god would be placed.
However, dozens of people have lodged objections with the council over the sculpture, with many claiming the work "offends Christianity".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.