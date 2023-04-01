Dungeons and Dragons star Chris Pine's old Leeds home is student house
- Published
Tales of wild parties, late nights and messy kitchens can be found within the walls of most student houses, but how many can claim to have played host to a Hollywood star?
This terraced house in Hyde Park, Leeds, complete with empty wine bottle on the bench outside and knife and fork on the windowsill, can, as it is the former home of US actor Chris Pine.
Promoting his latest movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, the star spoke to radio station Capital FM about his year as an exchange student in the city, letting slip the address of his old house on Brudenell Road.
Now home to six male students, we called in to see what the current tenants made of its new-found fame.
Nathan James, 21, is a second-year geography with transport studies student at the nearby University of Leeds.
He heard a clip of the radio interview after it was shared on TikTok and said the house was now "a bit of a landmark".
"I've lived here since last July, there are six of us, all boys, so it can get messy sometimes!" he said.
Walking around the house it seemed much tidier than some would expect, with no visible signs that Pine, best known for his roles in Star Trek and Wonder Woman as well as the Harry Styles film Don't Worry Darling, once ate, slept and studied there.
The 42-year-old star, who was born in Los Angeles, spoke fondly of his time living as a student in a city which is home to about 60,000 young people engaged in higher education.
He said: "I'm yet to go back to Leeds, although I have these memories, like I lived on Brudenell Road and I can see the market across the street and I know the walk to school and the great old cinema on the corner of Brudenell and Hyde Park.
"I mean, I just have these images of school there."
The actor confirmed he had taken part in the city's famous (and sometimes infamous) pub crawl, the Otley Run, in which students visit several pubs along the main road from Headingley to the city centre, often in fancy dress.
Pine said: "I don't remember much of it, but yes."
Mr James, who has a YouTube channel about transport called Network Nathan, said it was good to hear the star had joined in with the iconic bar crawl, and said he had even considered hosting a Chris Pine-themed party in his honour.
"The Otley Run, it was nice to hear that he was talking about something that was so relatable to what we experience," he said.
"It would be nice if he came back to the house one day, it would be quite funny, we could have a little cuppa with him."
Housemate Wesley Richards said he wanted to share a message to the actor, to let him know their door was always open.
He said: "Piney, if you fancy coming over for a cuppa or wanna go down the Brudenell [Social Club] for a pint, you know where we are and we are always free!"
Asked if there had been any random visitors to the house since Pine made the address public, Mr James said there had only been one so far.
"Yesterday I saw a girl outside filming outside the house and the surrounding area," he said.
"As soon as I opened the door she walked away, it was quite funny".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.