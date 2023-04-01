Leeds taxi stabbing: Man dies and boy, 16, badly injured
- Published
A man was stabbed to death and a teenager was seriously injured when a taxi was attacked in Leeds.
Police were called to Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday where the duo, who were in the vehicle, were attacked by three people.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 16-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Det Ch Insp Lee Townley of West Yorkshire Police said a murder investigation had been launched following the "violent attack" at 17:30 BST.
"What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle," he said.
A police cordon has been erected on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.