Three Leeds men admit role in £1m luxury car thefts
- Published
Three men have admitted their part in the organised theft of luxury 4x4 cars and vans worth an estimated £1m.
Sam Oliver, 33, and Andrew Oldroyd, 48, both of Rothwell, and Edgars Uzulins, 32, of Seacroft, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.
They entered their pleas on Monday, Uzulins at Leeds Crown Court and Oliver and Oldroyd via video-link from prison.
Peter Hoyle, 37, of Beckhill Grove, Meanwood, denied the charge and is due to face trial on 30 May.
Adrian Stewart, 34, of Beeston, faces the same charge, but was not present at Leeds Crown Court on Monday due to illness.
A sixth man, James Hemingway, 49, of Wood Drive, Rothwell, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
At Leeds Crown Court, he was granted further bail and is due to enter a plea on 17 April.
The three men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles would receive credit for their pleas, but would not be sentenced until Mr Hoyle's trial was resolved, Judge Simon Batiste said.
The charges against the men were brought after officers from Leeds District Intelligence Unit investigated a series of keyless thefts in the Leeds, Dewsbury and Wakefield areas.
This led to two premises in Armley and Dewsbury being searched and vehicles were found in various stages of dismantlement.
A total of 17 Range Rovers and Land Rovers and four Mercedes Sprinter vans were identified as being stolen in a conspiracy with an estimated value of about £1m, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.