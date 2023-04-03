Bradford man in court over police station gun incident

Trafalgar House in BradfordRob Smith/BBC
The charges follow an incident at the public helpdesk area of Trafalgar House in Bradford

A man accused of wielding an imitation gun in a West Yorkshire police station has made his first appearance in court.

Adil Akksar, 29, of Bradford, was charged following the incident at the city's Trafalgar House police station at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.

Mr Akksar is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He faced city magistrates earlier and will appear at crown court on 2 May.

