Jamie Meah death: Arrest after Leeds taxi knife attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death during a taxi ride in Leeds.
Jamie Meah, 18, was taken to hospital where he died following the attack in Armley at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy, who was with Mr Meah, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 30-year-man was arrested but later released on bail pending further inquiries, the force said.
Officers were called to the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace where the two teenagers had been in a taxi but were stopped by "suspects in another vehicle".
They were stabbed on the street by three people "who were carrying bladed weapons", the force said.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "A number of wide-ranging enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious offence... and I want to thank residents who have come forward with information so far.
"I can promise that all necessary resources are being employed to investigate the murder of Jamie and the attack on a 16-year-old."
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward and said he was particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have phone or dashcam footage of the serious incident.
"If you saw the attack on the victims, have footage of it or of suspects arriving at or leaving the scene then please get in touch with detectives here at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team," he said.
