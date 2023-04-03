Stowaway African lizard found in Wakefield couple's suitcase
A West Yorkshire couple returning home from their African holiday received a surprise when they found a baby lizard in their suitcase.
The tiny gecko, about the size of a pound coin, was found four days after the couple, who had been holidaying in Zanzibar, made the 5,000-mile (8,046km) journey home to Wakefield.
The stowaway was spotted as the case was unpacked, and the RSPCA was called.
The gecko is now being cared for at a specialist rescue centre in Ossett.
Animal Rescue Officer David Holgate, who was dispatched to collect the tiny lizard, said: "It is a big surprise that the gecko survived such a long-haul journey in a suitcase - then to stay there for another four days before being spotted is pretty amazing."
According to the RSPCA, stowaways such as geckos would be very unlikely to survive UK temperatures outside and have to be rehomed to specialist keepers, zoos or wildlife parks with the knowledge and facilities to look after them.
A spokesperson for Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue, where the lizard was taken, said: "Accidentally imported geckos are very commonly seen in the majority of reptile rescues up and down the country.
"We have a few of them with us at the moment that have come from various continents.
"Once this one has settled in it will be ready to be rehomed once the quarantine period has passed."
The RSPCA advised holidaymakers to thoroughly check their luggage before departure "just in case they too pick up a surprising stowaway".
