M62 delays as traffic stopped for emergency bridge repairs
Urgent repairs to a bridge on the M62 in West Yorkshire are causing traffic delays, National Highways has warned.
The agency said a snapped bridge joint had forced the closure of the westbound section of the motorway between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield).
The structure which spans the River Calder was being inspected ahead of emergency repairs, a spokesperson said.
There was no confirmed time for when the road would reopen, they added.
Motorists have been told to "plan ahead or delay their journey".
National Highways said by 09:30 BST on Tuesday the road closure had caused five miles of tailbacks on the westbound carriageway.
