Leeds motorcyclist, 21, dies after crash with car
- Published
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Leeds.
Bailey Sorren was seriously injured in the crash in Bramley at 18.10 GMT on 25 March and died in hospital on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the collision, which involved Mr Sorren's white KTM 125 Duke motorbike and a blue Vauxhall Adam car, to get in touch.
The crash happened at the junction of Broad Lane and Bell Lane.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.