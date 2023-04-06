Bradford man jailed for series of rapes against young girl
A school caretaker and former soldier who repeatedly raped a young girl over a six-year period has been jailed.
David Smith, 35, first attacked the girl in 2003 when she was just 10 and he was 15.
The judge, Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC, praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward and for seeking to collect evidence against her attacker.
Smith, of Canford Road, Bradford, was jailed for 11 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to raping the girl.
The court heard his victim, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, had recorded a conversation with Smith as part of her attempt to gather evidence of the abuse she had suffered.
In a victim impact statement read on her behalf in court, she said the attacks she had been subjected to had ruined her life.
Richard Orme, on behalf of Smith, said he accepted his client's youth and personal circumstances were not an excuse for his behaviour and said he "feels horrible" for what he did.
"He accepts there can be no excuse and he accepts, as he has told the author of the pre-sentence report, that he must pay the price for what he has done and he will," the barrister said.
He added there was no suggestion Smith had acted inappropriately during the three years he had worked as a school caretaker.
Mr Pitter told Smith the abuse he had inflicted on the complainant would undoubtedly have long-term effects on her, adding that a "very significant" custodial sentence must be imposed.
Smith will have to register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life.
He was also made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which bans him from contacting the complainant or having unsupervised contact with children under 16.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Roshan Pitteea said she hoped it would bring "some comfort" to the victim.
"Smith committed multiple rapes against his victim when she was a child and the impact on her has been profound," she said.
"I commend her bravery in coming forward to report the abuse and her resolve throughout the investigation and court process."
