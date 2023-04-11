Pontefract: Roadworks to begin on A1 bridge
Major repair works to a bridge on the A1 near Pontefract are expected to begin on Tuesday.
Wentbridge Viaduct will be resurfaced and lane closures in place during the works, National Highways said.
The project is expected to be complete in the autumn and drivers have been warned to expect delays.
Engineers will then begin work to replace the central vertical support at the nearby Wentedge Road bridge, which carries traffic over the A1.
National Highways said it plans to keep traffic flowing in both directions during most of the work, with the use of narrow and contraflow lanes.
Waterproofing work will be carried out on the Grade II-listed Wentbridge Viaduct to reduce the need for future repairs, the agency said.
From Tuesday until Friday the A1 northbound will be shut overnight between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.
On 15 and 16 April the A1 will be closed southbound overnight between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar, from 20:00 BST to 06:00 the following morning.
Lane closures will be in place at other times during the week to change the road layout before work can begin.
Diversions will be signposted during overnight closures.
National Highways project manager John Stebbing said: "These are essential works which will improve journeys on this important route and minimise disruption by reducing the number of works on this section of the A1 in the future.
"However, we do unfortunately expect some disruption while this is carried out."
