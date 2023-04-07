Katelan Coates: Missing Todmorden teenager found safe
- Published
A missing 14-year-old girl from West Yorkshire has been found "safe and well", police said.
Katelan Coates, from Todmorden, was reported missing on 28 March and was seen getting off a bus in Burnley, Lancashire, on the same day.
West Yorkshire Police said it worked with Greater Manchester and Lancashire forces to carry out extensive searches for the missing teenager.
On Friday morning the force reported Katelan had since been found.
