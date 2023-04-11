Junior doctors in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire join four-day strike
Junior doctors across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have walked out as part of a four-day national strike.
The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for junior doctors to be given a 35% pay rise, to make up for years of below-inflation increases.
The government has said the union's pay demands are unreasonable.
Hospitals in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have urged people to only use Accident & Emergency if they have life-threatening illnesses or injuries.
The walkout by junior doctors, who represent 40% of the medical workforce, began at 07:00 BST.
When junior doctors last went on strike from 13-15 March, some 175,000 outpatient appointments and operations had to be rescheduled.
Dr Vassilli Crispi, co-chair of the BMA Yorkshire junior doctors committee in Leeds, said: "We have a very strong mandate and that's why we are again back on strike."
Hospitals in Leeds and Sheffield have warned patients that services are expected to be busy during the industrial action and have urged people only to go to A&E with life-threatening illnesses or injuries
Chris Long, chief executive of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said the trust had taken steps to mitigate the impact of the strike.
"I have got more consultants coming in, in fact a number have cancelled their own holidays and leave to make sure that we are covered and I am really grateful for that," he told the BBC.
Elisabeth Welsh, 69, from Barrow upon Humber, was due to have an operation on her spine at Castle Hill Hospital this morning but the procedure was cancelled last Thursday because of the strike with no new date set.She has spinal stenosis, narrowing of the spinal canal, and has waited around a year for the operation. She said the condition "restricts more or less everything that I can do in life".Ms Welsh told the BBC: "I respect their right to strike but I feel they are being unreasonable asking for a 35% pay rise."I also feel the BMA are being extremely militant."I thought doctors took an oath and this action goes against the oath that they take."
The Department of Health and Social Care has said it is urging the BMA to "come to the table" with a "realistic" approach, which "balances fairly rewarding junior doctors for their hard work with meeting the Government's ambition to halve inflation".
