Harehills stabbing: Two arrested over attack by armed group
- Published
Two males have been arrested in connection with an assault by an armed group in Leeds which left an 18-year-old man with serious stab wounds.
The man suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries to his face and leg in the attack on Bellbrooke Grove, Harehills, at 23:00 BST on Sunday, police said.
The two males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, the force said.
Officers investigating the attack have appealed for witnesses and information.
The arrested males remained in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
