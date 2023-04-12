Huddersfield suspected drug driver crashes car into roadwork hole

The car in the holeWest Yorkshire Police
Officers found the car in Dale Street, Huddersfield

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after crashing a car into a hole dug for roadworks in Huddersfield.

The man, who only held a provisional licence, tested positive for cocaine after officers found the vehicle in Dale Street at 23:20 BST on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver had been arrested on suspicion of taking a car without consent and drug driving offences.

The force said the man is being held in custody while inquiries are ongoing.

West Yorkshire Police
The road had been closed for roadworks
West Yorkshire Police
The driver was arrested on suspicion of taking a car without consent and drug driving offences

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.