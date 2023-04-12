PC Sharon Beshenivsky death: Man extradited and charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a West Yorkshire police officer shot dead during a robbery in Bradford in 2005.
Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has been extradited from Pakistan, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
PC Beshenivsky, 38, had only been an officer for nine months when she died.
Mr Khan has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
PC Beshenivsky, a mother of three and stepmother of two children, was fatally shot as she responded with colleague PC Teresa Millburn to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford.
Her shift partner was also shot but survived.
