Bradley Wall murder: Aiden Ramsdale jailed for life
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for the brutal murder of a 24-year-old man found with more than 100 injuries.
Bradley Wall's body was discovered under slabs and pallets outside a house in Fairford Avenue, Beeston, on 23 June last year.
Aiden Ramsdale, 25, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of murder in January.
Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, also accused of murder, was acquitted.
Ramsdale, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston, was told he must serve a minimum of 33 years in prison. His sentence also included a 21-month term for an unrelated robbery in Beeston last June to which he pleaded guilty.
West Yorkshire Police said a post mortem showed Mr Wall suffered more than 100 injuries, including a fractured skill, after falling from a first-floor window and being beaten.
Potential causes of death were given as strangulation with the sleeve of a jumper or having pressure applied to the neck with a brick.
'Sickening level of violence'
Paving slabs had been dropped on Mr Wall, the force said.
It added attempts had been made to set the body on fire and conceal it with wooden pallets.
Ramsdale claimed Mr Wall had become violent before falling out of the window. He also told officers Mr Wall had child abuse images on his phone but admitted this was a lie during his trial.
After sentencing, Det Insp Suzanne Hall, said Ramsdale had used "a sickening level of violence" against Mr Wall.
The victim had met his killer for the first time "shortly before his death", said Ms Hall.
She continued: "What caused him to launch such a brutal attack on him remains unclear, and his account of what happened has been shown to be completely unreliable.
"Bradley was known to use drugs and sadly that appears to have been what brought him into contact with Ramsdale on the night he was murdered. Regardless of those circumstances, there can be absolutely no justification for what happened to him."
Ms Hall said Mr Wall's family had been left "completely devastated" by his death.
