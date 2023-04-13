Harehills: Two men arrested after man attacked by armed group
Two men have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group, police said.
West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old received face and leg injuries when he was "assaulted with weapons" on Bellbrooke Grove in Harehills, Leeds, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, the force said.
Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact police.
The 18-year-old suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" which were caused by a bladed weapon, according to police.
The two men remain in custody.
