Leeds Railway Station introduces British Sign Language service
Leeds Railway Station has launched a scheme to provide the latest passenger information using British Sign Language (BSL).
The technology translates live journey information into BSL, which is displayed on digital screens.
Deaf rail user Firdous Khursihd welcomed the move and said she was "intrigued" to see how it would work.
"It's a major improvement - it's just not a nice feeling not knowing what's going on."
"It's stressful - I'm always thinking am I on the wrong train - am I going to get to the right place - it's horrible," she added.
The system was first launched at London Euston in 2021, and has since been deployed across the TransPennine Express network.
BSL screens are due to be rolled out to other Network Rail-managed stations.
The screens have been designed and developed by Nottingham-based screen manufacturer LB Foster in partnership with Network Rail and others.
The firm's senior business development manager Anthony Thompson said announcements such as platform alterations, delays, cancellations and special notices were often missed by deaf passengers.
Natasha Marsay, accessibility and integration manager for Network Rail, said: "There are 151,000 people who use sign language in the UK and 87,000 of them use sign language as their main, or preferred method of communication.
"There are some really awful stories of people having really long journeys - or going completely in the wrong direction because they just weren't able to access that information in their preferred format," she said.
"If you don't have access to the information it can become a really stressful place, quite quickly," she added.
