Leeds man dies after being found injured at flat
Police are investigating the death of a man who had earlier been found injured at a block of flats in Leeds.
Officers were called to Brooklands Towers in Seacroft at about 11:50 BST on Wednesday over concerns for the man's safety, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died, a spokesperson said.
"Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened," they added.
The flat where the man was found remains cordoned off.
