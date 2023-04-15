Man, 79, dies in Leeds crash involving three cars
- Published
A 79-year-old man has died after a crash involving three cars in Leeds, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Burley Road at about 22:20 BST on Friday.
The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
It is believed he suffered a medical episode at the wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa, the force added.
No other injuries were reported.
