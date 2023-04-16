Leeds tower block fire: Man dies in Clyde Grange blaze
A man has died in a fire at a block of flats in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze on the eleventh floor of the Clyde Grange tower block at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.
Footage from the scene showed smoke billowing out of one of the windows.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the victim, who has not been identified, was pulled from a flat unconscious and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.
