Leeds United v Liverpool: Tragedy chanting must end, football trust says
Football fans have been asked to end so-called 'tragedy chanting' ahead of Leeds United's game with Liverpool on Monday evening.
Flowers are due to be presented pre-match to remember the 97 Liverpool fans who died in the Hillsborough disaster.
The Leeds United Supporters' Trust said club CEOs would swap pennants in front of a plaque for killed Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.
The trust asked fans to consider the impact of chants on affected families.
"We remind fans about [Christopher and Kevin's] families' request to put an end to tragedy chanting and to understand and respect the impact it has on those affected," they said in a Tweet.
Mr Loftus and Mr Speight died ahead of a Uefa Cup fixture against Galatasaray in April 2000.
Gareth Senior featured in a tribute video released by Leeds United and called on football fans to not sing about tragedies.
"My view is that if the video resonates with one fan of a rival club and it stops them thinking it is acceptable to chant about that night, then it's been worthwhile," he said.
Elsewhere, during Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Chelsea earlier this month, songs relating to the Hillsborough disaster were sung by some Chelsea fans.
Clubs condemned the chants and the Premier League said such chanting was "an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority".
In February, some Manchester United and Leeds United fans chanted about the Munich Air Disaster and the killings of Christopher and Kevin.
Both clubs said supporters' behaviour was "completely unacceptable".
