Heritage concerns over Keighley mills demolition plan
The demolition of a 19th Century mill site in Keighley would cause "significant harm" to the town, heritage organisations have said.
B&E Boys submitted a planning application in March to remove the remaining buildings at Walk Mills and replace them with industrial units.
They said the current buildings on the site are not "fit for modern usage".
However, two heritage groups claim the mills are one of the few links to the town's industrial past to survive.
In its application to Bradford Council B&E Boys said sections of the mill had been demolished over the years and said modern units would replace what was left.
"The new floorspace will encourage businesses in subpar accommodation to relocate to Keighley," they said.
Historic Buildings and Places in its response to the application said: "The mill is a legacy of the town's textile heritage.
"The complete loss of a heritage asset would result in significant harm."
Historic Buildings and Places added that a "suitable justification" for why existing buildings could not remain in use had not been provided.
"The loss of so many other mill complexes to fire and redevelopment add to the importance of Walk Mills as a surviving example of an industry that once thrived in the valley."
They pointed out a large part of the site is not in use and would support new development and urged the plans be withdrawn.
Another organisation, the West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service said "Walk Mills are a Class III Site of Archaeological Interest due to their long association with textile manufacturing".
They said the site's archaeological evidence was of "regional significance".
"We would recommend a redesign of the proposals to preserve aspects of the mill's historic industrial character and its contribution to the understand of the development of industry in the Worth Valley," they added.
A decision on the application is expected next month.
